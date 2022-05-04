Sign up
Photo 536
St Chad’s, Stafford
Loved this beautifully busy door on a fairly small church in the centre of Stafford, which turned out to be quite an interesting and pretty (in places) town. I can’t believe I’d never been before, especially since it’s less than 20 miles away.
4th May 2022
4th May 22
1
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2136
photos
115
followers
112
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Away from home
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
church
,
stafford
Boxplayer
ace
What a fabulous door, looks quite old.
May 7th, 2022
