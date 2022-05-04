Previous
Next
St Chad’s, Stafford by tinley23
Photo 536

St Chad’s, Stafford

Loved this beautifully busy door on a fairly small church in the centre of Stafford, which turned out to be quite an interesting and pretty (in places) town. I can’t believe I’d never been before, especially since it’s less than 20 miles away.
4th May 2022 4th May 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
147% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
What a fabulous door, looks quite old.
May 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise