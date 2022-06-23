Sign up
Photo 561
Birthday
Yesterday was our granddaughter Ivy’s 6th birthday so we popped down to Thame to pick her up from school and have tea with them. Today is her party with all her friends - we’re not going to that… 😁
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Tags
birthday
,
granddaughter
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful and happy family shot!
June 25th, 2022
