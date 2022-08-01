Sign up
Photo 563
Ventriloquist
This one was on the riverside in Chester. They have always given me the creeps, but my grandson was fascinated.
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Tags
chester
,
ventriloquist
Boxplayer
ace
A disappearing sight.
August 8th, 2022
