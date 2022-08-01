Previous
Ventriloquist by tinley23
Photo 563

Ventriloquist

This one was on the riverside in Chester. They have always given me the creeps, but my grandson was fascinated.
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Lesley

Boxplayer ace
A disappearing sight.
August 8th, 2022  
