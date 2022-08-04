Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 564
In flight
There were lots and lots of these huge artichoke thistle (Cardoon) at Shugborough yesterday, and they were writhing with all of the insects in them.
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2300
photos
116
followers
113
following
154% complete
View this month »
557
558
559
560
561
562
563
564
Latest from all albums
1211
355
563
1212
356
1213
1214
564
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th August 2022 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
thistle
moni kozi
ace
Plunging head forwards. Awesome!
August 5th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fabulous timing and capture , and a great composition ! Love those lovely coloured artichoke thistle heads ! fav
August 5th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Such a fabulous shot! I really like the composition
August 5th, 2022
Babs
ace
Great timing
August 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close