In flight

There were lots and lots of these huge artichoke thistle (Cardoon) at Shugborough yesterday, and they were writhing with all of the insects in them.
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

moni kozi ace
Plunging head forwards. Awesome!
August 5th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fabulous timing and capture , and a great composition ! Love those lovely coloured artichoke thistle heads ! fav
August 5th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Such a fabulous shot! I really like the composition
August 5th, 2022  
Babs ace
Great timing
August 5th, 2022  
