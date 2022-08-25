Sign up
Photo 573
Two boats
Front boat containing Dirk and my daughter’s family, and in the back boat is my son’s gang. A great time was had by all, including me who got to pootle about in the woods with the dogs.
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Views
5
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
25th August 2022 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boats
,
keswick
,
derwentwater
