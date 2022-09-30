Sign up
Photo 576
My sister, the Queen of Hay
A late-in-the-day wander, in the drizzle, around Hay on Wye. We had arrived late in the day and everything was closed, but we had fun mooching about without the crowds.
30th September 2022
30th Sep 22
1
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2379
photos
115
followers
103
following
158% complete
Latest from all albums
Tags
hay-on-wye
Corinne C
ace
Seems like a wonderful place!
October 4th, 2022
