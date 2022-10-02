Sign up
Photo 576
Autumn
Lovely carpet-soft ground and a wobbly fence in Dilwyn.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
2
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2375
photos
115
followers
103
following
Tags
leaves
,
fence
,
autumn
,
dilwyn
Phil Howcroft
ace
the wobbly fence is fabulous, deserves it's place on your 365 Lesley
October 2nd, 2022
Heather
ace
I like your pov with the repetition of the fence poles leading us through the scene. So many leaves have already fallen- autumn is upon us. Fav
October 2nd, 2022
