Photo 579
On my walk today
In and around Rugeley, Staffordshire
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Away from home
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
omwt-nov22
JackieR
ace
You saw some fabulous things, that landscape is glorious
November 13th, 2022
Beverley
You live in a beautiful spot, wonderful photos…. Collages really tell a story. Really great. Fav
November 13th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful collage. So much to look at
November 13th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks such a great area to walk. The sheep are so cute.
November 13th, 2022
