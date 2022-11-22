Sign up
Photo 581
Oscar
My grandpuppy. An old man now, but still looking perky and handsome.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
5
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2455
photos
119
followers
121
following
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
22nd November 2022 10:55am
Tags
dog
Heather
ace
Ohhh- cuteness galore! Love this little guy! Fav
November 22nd, 2022
Larry Steager
ace
Sweet face.
November 22nd, 2022
Judith Johnson
Oh so adorable
November 22nd, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Such a sweet looking dog
November 22nd, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
very handsome indeed
November 22nd, 2022
