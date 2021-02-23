Sign up
16 / 365
Just another dropped glove...
..but I really liked the patterns of the bricks on the wall and the floor.
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1136
photos
86
followers
122
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Lost/discarded/left-behind
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
21st February 2021 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lost
,
bricks
,
glove
Susan Wakely
ace
The sage green glove coordinates nicely with the grey brick.
February 23rd, 2021
