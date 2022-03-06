Previous
Birthday plans list lost Barbados by tinley23
159 / 365

I wonder what Gambles and Sponge did to upset Miracle…
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
43% complete

Lin ace
LOL - What an interesting find and capture
March 14th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Excellent find!
March 14th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Heheee... nice one. I think the two did not answer the phone. Or were on holiday... on some other remote island
March 14th, 2022  
Etienne ace
I like the legend that comes with the picture, you made me laugh
March 14th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
They were planning a photo shoot - were you the official photographer?
March 14th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
A story here you can make up so many reasons…they have certainly upset the host!
March 14th, 2022  
