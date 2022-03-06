Sign up
159 / 365
Birthday plans list lost Barbados
I wonder what Gambles and Sponge did to upset Miracle…
6th March 2022
6th Mar 22
6
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2046
photos
118
followers
115
following
43% complete
149
150
151
152
153
155
157
159
1065
159
1066
528
1067
529
1068
1069
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Lost/discarded/left-behind
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th March 2022 3:04pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
plans
Lin
ace
LOL - What an interesting find and capture
March 14th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Excellent find!
March 14th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Heheee... nice one. I think the two did not answer the phone. Or were on holiday... on some other remote island
March 14th, 2022
Etienne
ace
I like the legend that comes with the picture, you made me laugh
March 14th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
They were planning a photo shoot - were you the official photographer?
March 14th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
A story here you can make up so many reasons…they have certainly upset the host!
March 14th, 2022
