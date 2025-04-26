Sign up
167 / 365
It’s over there
Lost glove, I assume
26th April 2025
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Lost/discarded/left-behind
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
26th April 2025 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
glove
Phil Howcroft
ace
fabulous , follow that glove !!!
April 26th, 2025
Babs
ace
Probably showing you his way home.
April 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
LOL
April 26th, 2025
