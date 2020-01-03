Previous
Salmon and the Wheel by tintanner
Salmon and the Wheel

I ran down to the waterfront during a work break to snap some photos by the Seattle Great Wheel!
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

tintanner

@tintanner
