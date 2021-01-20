Previous
Celebrating in a Pandemic by tinywideworld
2 / 365

Celebrating in a Pandemic

This is what is remaining of a glass of bubbly to celebrate the end of the Trump presidency in the US.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Tiny Wide World

@tinywideworld
Photography is my hobby and I love it! I bought my first camera in 2017 and have loved it ever since. I'm into macro photography...
