Previous
36 / 365
Alien invasion?
I’ve been watching the new War of the Worlds lately, and this reminded me of the song - The chances of anything coming from Mars are a million to one they said
20th May 2024
20th May 24
0
0
Tippy
@tippy
I live in Titahi Bay, Porirua, New Zealand and work in Wellington city.
View this month »
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
Tags
reflection
,
sea
,
waterfront
,
wellington
,
“alien
,
invasion?”
