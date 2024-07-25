Sign up
Previous
39 / 365
The old hospital entrance
I’m always surprised when I see the original entrance in the centre of the hospital complex
25th July 2024
25th Jul 24
Tippy
@tippy
I live in Titahi Bay, Porirua, New Zealand and work in Wellington city. A friend invited me to 365 but I've not uploaded...
Photo Details
Album
365 days
Taken
25th July 2024 10:42am
Tags
hospital
,
history
,
arches
,
wellington
Leave a Comment
