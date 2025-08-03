Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
54 / 365
Brooklyn wind turbine
It reminded me of something from The War of the Worlds.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tippy
@tippy
I live in Titahi Bay, Porirua, New Zealand and work in Wellington city. A friend invited me to 365 but I've not uploaded...
54
photos
4
followers
5
following
14% complete
View this month »
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 days
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
3rd August 2025 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
grey
,
wind
,
brooklyn
,
turbine
,
wellington
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close