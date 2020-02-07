A Berry Beautiful Day

Today I had to go to another hospital for an outpatients appointment. It was long and arduous day, but I got through it. Whilst I was waiting for transport to take me back to this hospital, I went and took some photos outside. It was a freezing cold day, but I ended up work multiple photos that I really liked. In fact, it was rather hard to chose which photo to use, but after much deliberation I chose this one. I love the shallow depth of field and the vibrant greens with yellow tones! I'm very happy with this image, especially as it was taken on my phone! I cropped it a little, but the image itself is shown SOOC. I'm actually going to put this as my photo background I think!