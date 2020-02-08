Rain Rain Go Away, Come Back Another Day!

Day 8 - 08/02/20



So Storm Ciara is currently battering the UK. Not only is there wind and rain, but Ciara also bought a hurricane with her! Thankfully it's not hit where I am yet, and I'm not sure if it'll hit here at all (I hope not!), but we've still got wet and windy weather. I took this photograph out of the hospital window. Because of the rain it was very hard to focus and I ended up with this stunning bokeh effect! In my opinion the photo looks rather magical and reminds me of a fairy wand with all the sparkles coming out of it!