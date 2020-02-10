Sign up
Previous
Next
10 / 365
A Galaxy On A Galaxy!
Day 10 - 10/02/20
This morning I was cleaning my Galaxy tablet and decided that with the spray, it looked like a galaxy with planets and stars! The blue is a reflection from the yellow spotlight above the bed. (No idea why the yellow light reflected blue!)
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
Tired Panda
ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking through my old 365 albums and...
Tags
black
,
science
,
blue
,
world
,
stars
,
spots
,
universe
,
samsung
,
galaxy
,
magical
,
planets
,
worlds
,
tab s2
