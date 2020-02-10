Previous
A Galaxy On A Galaxy! by tiredpanda
This morning I was cleaning my Galaxy tablet and decided that with the spray, it looked like a galaxy with planets and stars! The blue is a reflection from the yellow spotlight above the bed. (No idea why the yellow light reflected blue!)
Tired Panda

