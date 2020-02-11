Previous
Let There Be Light... Well, Lights! by tiredpanda
11 / 365

Let There Be Light... Well, Lights!

Another photograph taken in hospital. This time it's the lights by lifts. In my opinion I think they look more like lights you'll find at the cinema or theatres! It's funny as well, as I've never even noticed these lights before today!
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Tired Panda

@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking through my old 365 albums and...
