Fairy Light by tiredpanda
17 / 365

Fairy Light

Day 17 - 17/02/20

Today I took a photograph of my fairy that I have on display. She's originally a garden fairy, but I never ended up putting her outside!
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

Tired Panda

ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking through my old 365 albums and...
4% complete

