Handbags and Shopping by tiredpanda
34 / 365

Handbags and Shopping

Today I went shopping and met my mum and dad for a wander. It was really nice to get out of the house. Whilst I was in M&S I saw these handbags and thought they were perfect for today's photo and theme!
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Tired Panda

@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking through my old 365 albums and...
9% complete

Photo Details

