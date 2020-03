Denim For Days

Day 35 - 06/03/20



Yesterday I went shopping for the first time in months. As fun as it was, the weather was awful and the heating was off in the shopping centre. I was so cold in my thin jacket that I had to buy a warmer jacket in Primark. Instead of going for another zip up/hoodie, I chose a denim jacket. I've not had a denim jacket for 10+ years so needless to say I'm absolutely in love with it! I was smiling all day! So with today's theme being blue, my new jacket fit perfectly!