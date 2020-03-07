Indigo Stars

Today I've not been at all well so it's been a pyjamas, dressing gown, bed, heat pad, and Netflix sort of day. I didn't feel well enough to get a proper photograph today, so unfortunately a photo of my dressing gown is the best I could manage. Fingers crossed I'll be feeling much better tomorrow.



Also, what are your Netflix recommendations? I'm rewatching (although there are new episodes I've not seen, so no spoilers please!) Shadowhunters! I love this show so much. I also need to reread and finish all the books!