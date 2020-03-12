Previous
Makeup Brushes by tiredpanda
41 / 365

Makeup Brushes

Day 41 - 12/03/20

After a busy week and busy morning I had a lovely and well needed sleep this afternoon. When I woke up I saw my makeup brushes sitting on the window ledge in their green pot and thought it would be perfect for today!
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Tired Panda

@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking through my old 365 albums and...
11% complete

Cazzi ace
Love this. Can't have too many make up brushes!
March 12th, 2020  
