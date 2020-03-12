Sign up
41 / 365
Makeup Brushes
Day 41 - 12/03/20
After a busy week and busy morning I had a lovely and well needed sleep this afternoon. When I woke up I saw my makeup brushes sitting on the window ledge in their green pot and thought it would be perfect for today!
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
1
0
Tired Panda
ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking through my old 365 albums and...
11% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Tags
green
,
pot
,
hearts
,
makeup
,
brushes
,
march
,
rainbow2020
,
march2020
Cazzi
ace
Love this. Can't have too many make up brushes!
March 12th, 2020
