Blue Lines by tiredpanda
42 / 365

Blue Lines

Day 42 - 13/03/20

I'm up early this morning as I have a few appointments at my house. I went outside to put the rubbish out and noticed how beautiful, clear and blue the sky was - perfect for today's photograph!
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

Tired Panda

@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking through my old 365 albums and...
