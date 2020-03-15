Previous
Embossing Powders by tiredpanda
44 / 365

Embossing Powders

Day 44 - 15/03/20

Today I didn't do much, so here's a photograph of my embossing powders!
Tired Panda

@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking through my old 365 albums and...
