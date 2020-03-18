Previous
Yellow Cat by tiredpanda
47 / 365

Yellow Cat

Day 47 - 18/03/20

Here's a photograph of my little cat which matches my elephant and green giraffe (which I've yet to show you)!
18th March 2020

ace
