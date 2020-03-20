Previous
Next
Capri Sun Blues by tiredpanda
49 / 365

Capri Sun Blues

Day 49 - 20/03/20

One of the main things I can drink are Capri Suns, so when I opened this new box, I thought it was perfect for blue Tuesday!
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Tired Panda

ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking through my old 365 albums and...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise