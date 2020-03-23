Previous
Sweet As Candy by tiredpanda
52 / 365

Sweet As Candy

Day 52 - 23/03/20

Just a photo of some red boiled sweets! Normally I'm not a "red" flavour person, however they are the only ones which taste halfway decent.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Tired Panda

ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking through my old 365 albums and...
14% complete

