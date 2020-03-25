Previous
Sunshine Flowers by tiredpanda
54 / 365

Sunshine Flowers

Day 54 - 25/03/20

Today I went into the garden and got a spot of fresh air. It was lovely and warmer than I expected actually. Just wish this wasn't such a scary time with the coronavirus.
Tired Panda

