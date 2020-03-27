Previous
Blanket Blues by tiredpanda
56 / 365

Blanket Blues

Day 56 - 27/03/20

A couple of weeks ago my friend, knowing my health has been somewhat rubbish lately, sent me a blanket along with a few other bits and bobs. It was such a suprise and honestly made my day. The blanket is so so cozy!
Tired Panda

ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking through my old 365 albums and...
