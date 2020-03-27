Sign up
Blanket Blues
Day 56 - 27/03/20
A couple of weeks ago my friend, knowing my health has been somewhat rubbish lately, sent me a blanket along with a few other bits and bobs. It was such a suprise and honestly made my day. The blanket is so so cozy!
27th March 2020
27th Mar 20
Tired Panda
ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking through my old 365 albums and...
59
photos
4
followers
3
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
EML-L09
Taken
27th March 2020 11:23am
Tags
blue
,
blanket
,
march
,
rainbow2020
,
march2020
