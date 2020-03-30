Previous
Raise A Red Glass by tiredpanda
59 / 365

Raise A Red Glass

Day 59 - 30/03/20

When I first got this glass out was completely red, however over the years its become worn and used. I love things when they're worn and used as it gives I the item so much more character!
Tired Panda

