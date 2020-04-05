Separated Yet Connected

Day 65 - 05/04/20



Todays phrase is "seperated/connected" which is very apt considering the situation the whole world is in right now. I don't mind the quarantine socially too much as I am unable to get out a lot normally, however I do miss being able to see my family, especially as my sister is home from uni, but as we live separately (and only 15 minutes away) I still can't see her! Despite all this uncertainty and quarantine my family and I still remain connected. We talk on the phone every day, use video calls to see each other, and when they've bought my groceries round we spoke on the phone whilst looking through the window!