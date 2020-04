Homemade

Day 66 - 06/04/20



Todays word of the day is "homemade", so I decide to photograph my patchwork cushion cover I made when I first moved in. I designed, measured and sewed the entire thing. It's not perfect, especially as it was the first patchwork thing I'd ever made and I made a few mistakes with the measuring. I ended up having to add in extra sections of the blue strips round the edge as I cut them too short! But you know what, that's what makes it homemade! Every time I look at it it makes me smile.