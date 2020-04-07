Previous
Nature In My Kitchen by tiredpanda
Day 67 - 07/04/20

The prompt for today's photograph of "In The Kitchen". I thought about this long and hard as I didn't want to just take a photo of my kitchen. So, as I was wondering round I saw my little rabbit and plants and thought they would make a good photo! I bought the little rabbit a few years ago to give to a friend for Easter, but I loved him too much so I kept him. The plants were actually from M&S, I have a third but he is not doing too well so I'm trying to revive him at the moment.

Today has been a productive day actually. I did some laundry and housework, cleared out a whole area of "stuff" that needed going through. I got rid of one back of rubbish and 2 bags of recycling! I did some painting, then I went and sat outside for half an hour or so in the glorious sunshine, and finally had a chat with my neighbours (keeping 2m apart) who are just so lovely, and have been so wonderful especially with offering to help me out during this quarantine.
Tired Panda

ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby!
Casablanca ace
I love your cute Easter bunny!
April 7th, 2020  
Tired Panda ace
@casablanca thank you!
April 7th, 2020  
