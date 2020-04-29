Previous
More Flowers! by tiredpanda
More Flowers!

Day 88 - 29/04/20

Today has been the complete opposite of yesterday meaning I've pretty much done nothing. I've been watching a bit of Dark Angel (circa 2000). I love the fashions, its a real throwback! It's set in the then future of 2009 and its so amusing to see what they thought 2009 would look like. I can sort of forgive it due to the fact its a set in a semi apocalyptic America, but it's kind of amusing how they thought 2009 would be vs how 2009 was. Anyway, if you like kickass female lead sci-fi shows, you'd love Dark Angel. I've watched it a few times, and it's well worth another viewing!

Anyway, I've bought these ready to grow flowers which arrived today. I can't wait to pot them tomorrow and start them growing!
Tired Panda

