Drain Away Through The Green Pipe by tiredpanda
Drain Away Through The Green Pipe

Day 93 - 03/05/20

Today has been yet another boring day. I can't wait until I can go out again! Here's today's half and half photo of my drainpipe. A bit random, but I hope you enjoy!
Tired Panda

@tiredpanda
