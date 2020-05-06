Previous
Shadows And Lines by tiredpanda
96 / 365

Shadows And Lines

Day 96 - 06/05/20

Today I woke up late and when I went outside the shadows from my ramps looked really cool!
Tired Panda

ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby!
