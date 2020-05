Cutting Corners

Day 97 - 07/05/20



When I had my driveway and ramps put in, they placed a triangle bit of concrete in the corner of my flowerbed. That way I couldn't accidentally drive off (in my electric wheelchair) into the flowerbed if I accidentally cut the corner a bit! It was such a good idea as I use it all the time! I dread to think how many times I would get stuck in the flowerbed otherwise! The greenery in the corner is one of my roses that I love!