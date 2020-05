Washing Up The Rainbows

Day 98 - 08/05/20



Today, as I was about to do the washing up, I noticed that there were rainbows in the water of one of the cup mugs! It wax caused by the water and light going through another cup above it! It was so pretty, and perfect for today's half and half. Also, somehow the mug at the bottom looks brown, but it's actually light pink!