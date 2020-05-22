All Life Must Come To End....

Day 112 - 22/05/20



All life must come to end, but that doesn't mean it can't be beautiful.



A couple of weeks ago I bought some flowers and unfortunately they've come to the end of their life. I always throw my dead flowers on the garden and let the birds take them and to dissolve into the earth.



Like yesterday I feel as though this photo says a lot. I don't know why, but I just really like it. I especially like the way I edited it, it added a lot more depth to the image as opposed to the original image. I don't usually edit my photos a lot, so it was a shock that I really enjoyed how it looks! Sometimes it good to break free from of the norm; you might suprise yourself with what you find!