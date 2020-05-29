Previous
Blue And Green by tiredpanda
119 / 365

Blue And Green

Day 119 - 29/05/20

Today my neighbours helped my repot one of my plants and while I was outside I decided to take this photo for my half and half. It's such a lovely sunny day again today!
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Tired Panda

ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now.
Photo Details

