Collecting Pollen

Day 123 - 02/06/20



Today I went outside for my 5+ minutes with nature. I was wandering around with my DSLR when I saw a bee and some wasps hanging around my poppies. I know that the bee was collecting pollen, but from what I understand wasps don't collect pollen so I don't know what they were doing there!



Other than my name this photo hasn't been edited at all. I used a Canon 700D, a 70-300 af lens, with a UV filter and a CPL filter. I'm so happy with this image and can't get over how soft, fluffy, and petable the bee looks!