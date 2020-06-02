Previous
Collecting Pollen by tiredpanda
123 / 365

Collecting Pollen

Day 123 - 02/06/20

Today I went outside for my 5+ minutes with nature. I was wandering around with my DSLR when I saw a bee and some wasps hanging around my poppies. I know that the bee was collecting pollen, but from what I understand wasps don't collect pollen so I don't know what they were doing there!

Other than my name this photo hasn't been edited at all. I used a Canon 700D, a 70-300 af lens, with a UV filter and a CPL filter. I'm so happy with this image and can't get over how soft, fluffy, and petable the bee looks!
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Tired Panda

ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking through my old 365 albums and...
33% complete

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Cazzi ace
Wow! Stunning photo!
June 2nd, 2020  
