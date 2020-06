Dramatic Skies

Day 128 - 07/06/20



I'm still not well which means pjs on, napping, TV, and bedrest. It also means no going outside, so my options for my nature photo today was severely restricted. I looked out the window and saw this wonderfully dramatic sky. I upped the contrast slightly and changed it to black and white, and I'm really happy with the results. Fingers crossed I'll be well enough to get outside tomorrow and get some better photos.