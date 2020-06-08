Sign up
Mmmm Tasty!
Day 129 - 08/06/20
Or maybe not! At least not for me anyway. But it looks like a bug (maybe a caterpillar) has had a tasty lunch. Each to their own I guess!
I think I'm feeling a bit better today. I'm not quite so exhasted which is nice. Might only last an hour or so, but I'll take what I can get lol!
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
Tired Panda
ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking through my old 365 albums and...
131
photos
12
followers
5
following
35% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
5
Album
365
Camera
EML-L09
Taken
8th June 2020 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
food
,
leaves
,
leaf
,
yummy
,
caterpillar
,
june
,
bush
,
eaten
,
30dayswild2020
,
june2020
