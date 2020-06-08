Mmmm Tasty!

Day 129 - 08/06/20



Or maybe not! At least not for me anyway. But it looks like a bug (maybe a caterpillar) has had a tasty lunch. Each to their own I guess!



I think I'm feeling a bit better today. I'm not quite so exhasted which is nice. Might only last an hour or so, but I'll take what I can get lol!