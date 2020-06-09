Waning Gibbous Moon

Day 130 - 09/06/20



I was going to say that unfortunately I couldn't sleep at all tonight (it's 4am), however it's actually very fortunate. If I was sleeping I would have missed this glorious moonset (yes that's a word, I Googled it!). I also googled which phase the moon is in and it is an 86.8% waning gibbous moon.



I've never done night photography before, let alone moon photography. But for figuring it out, especially without Google, I think the photo came out very well. Please don't judge too harshly as I know it's not perfect, but for my competency level I think I did okay. I welcome all tips and tricks for moon photography too!



I'm also having some trouble with my camera which is causing a lot of noise in my images. I'm going to take it back to the shop to get it repaired, unless anyone has some advice on how to fix it at home.