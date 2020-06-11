Sign up
Water Droplets
Day 132 - 11/06/20
Another rainy day today. This time I braved the not-so-nice weather and quickly got this shot! I absolutely love the clarity of the raindrop on the bottom of the petals. Its so perfect!
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
Tired Panda
ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking through my old 365 albums and...
