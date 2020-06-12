Sign up
133 / 365
Fighting For Food
Day 133 - 12/06/20
I've recently got a bird feeder and today I had a couple of birds having an argument over the fat balls! They definitely seemed to be enjoying them though! I can't waiting to see what other birds I get!
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
Tired Panda
ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking through my old 365 albums and...
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
june
,
30dayswild2020
,
june2020
