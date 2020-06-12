Previous
Fighting For Food by tiredpanda
133 / 365

Fighting For Food

Day 133 - 12/06/20

I've recently got a bird feeder and today I had a couple of birds having an argument over the fat balls! They definitely seemed to be enjoying them though! I can't waiting to see what other birds I get!
Tired Panda

